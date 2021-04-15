There are six hours between Chicago and Minneapolis but only a few thousandths of a second between the shot and the fuse of outrage, which burns like wildfire. Like the one who took his life two weeks ago 13-year-old Adam Toledo, whose death at the hands of a nervous policeman it was made public yesterday across the country.

“No father would have to watch the last seconds of his son’s life on all televisions”lamented Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has resisted broadcasting the police video because of how graphic it is. So much so that before presenting it the city authorities propped up municipal buildings for fear of riots. It was the parents of the teenager, who did not see it until yesterday, who made the decision to share it with the public so that everyone could see that his son was not armed when he was fatally shot in the chest. In fact, he had his hands up, just like the policeman yelled at him.

To notice it, you have to slow down the video and stop the image at the moment when the camera, installed on the agent’s chest, captures what his eyes apparently did not see: the scared face of the boy, standing, in an alley, on the street. darkness of the night. Various policemen They tried to revive him without success while the agent gasped nervously and wandered around. They did not succeed. The last sequence shows his languid hand.

The outrage adds to the one that has set the streets of Minneapolis ablaze since Sunday, when a policewoman from the Brooklyn Center town, just outside, says she mistook the electric shock gun they usually carry on the other side and shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old young man who was also killed at the scene, in the chest. The agent, who was initially only suspended and resigned on Tuesday, was arrested yesterday on charges of reckless homicide.

But it is the excuses and lies with which they try to cover up the trigger-happy police officers that outrage the masses. Tim Gannon, the Brooklyn Center police chief, who has been fired, told a news conference Monday that it was “an accidental discharge.” The mayor of Chicago, that “an adult put a gun in the hands of a child”, thus repeating the false defense that Toledo was armed and worked for drug gangs. The video released last night denies it. As experts have also denied that George Floyd died of heart problems, drug overdose or even carbon dioxide, some of the reasons put forward by the defense of police officer Derek Chauvin, who put his knee in his neck for more than nine minutes until long after he stopped breathing.

The lawyers and the prosecution finished presenting their cases yesterday, but the judge does not want the jury to withdraw to deliberate until Monday, to save them a weekend of judicial kidnapping. If one of them is not fully convinced of Chauvin’s guilt, the agent will go free or face a lesser sentence, so all the fuses could join in a fireworks like the one that unleashed the worst riots since Martin’s death last year. Luther King, spurred on by the video that captured Floyd’s suffocation.