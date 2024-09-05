Der von der Polizei getötete Schütze war ein 18-Jähriger aus Österreich. Das gab ein Sprecher der Polizei München bekannt. Der bayerische Innenminister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) sprach davon, dass man davon ausgehen müsse, dass möglicherweise ein Anschlag auf das israelische Generalkonsulat geplant gewesen sei.

München habe kurz den Atem angehalten, sagte Söder. Zum Glück sei es am Ende gut ausgegangen, niemand sei verletzt worden, nur der Täter sei ausgeschaltet werden. Söder dankte der Polizei für ihr „beherztes“ und „besonnenes“ Verhalten und der Bevölkerung.

Am Vormittag hatten sich in München Polizisten in der Nähe des NS-Dokumentationszentrums und des israelischen Generalkonsulats einen Schusswechsel mit einem bewaffneten Angreifer geliefert. Der Mann hatte dort zuvor laut Innenminister Herrmann „gezielt auf die Polizisten geschossen“. Diese hätten das Feuer erwidert. Inzwischen sei der Verdächtige an seinen Verletzungen gestorben.

Nach Angaben eines Polizeisprechers hatte der Mann eine „Repetierwaffe älteren Baujahrs“ bei sich. Derzeit untersuche die Polizei noch ein mögliches Täterfahrzeug, etwa nach Sprengfallen. Es gebe keine Erkenntnisse, dass weitere Personen verletzt worden seien, so der Sprecher. Fünf Beamte seien am Schusswechsel beteiligt gewesen, es gebe inzwischen aber keine „aktiven Tathandlungen“ mehr.

Police vehicles in front of the NS Documentation Centre dpa

The identity of the attacker still needs to be clarified, said Interior Minister Herrmann. Because the crime scene was near the Nazi Documentation Center and the Israeli Consulate General, it is obvious that there could be a connection with the 52nd anniversary of the “terrible attack” on the Israeli team at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. “All of this must now be clarified by the police,” said Herrmann.

According to media, attacker was Islamist from Austria

According to information from the magazine “Spiegel” and the Austrian newspaper “Der Standard”, the suspect killed by the police is said to be an 18-year-old living in Austria, who lived in the Salzburg region. He is said to have already been known to security authorities as an Islamist.

The crime scene was cordoned off over a large area, and the police called on people to avoid the area in the city center and not to spread rumors and speculation. Late in the morning, Munich security forces announced on Platform X: “There are still no indications of any other suspects or other injured people.”

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) said that the incident in Munich was “a serious one”. They were in contact with the emergency services, but did not want to speculate. “The protection of Israeli facilities is our top priority,” Faeser said during a press conference in Berlin.

Anniversary of the Olympic attack

According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the Israeli Consulate General was closed at the time of the shooting due to a memorial ceremony marking the anniversary of the attack at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. No staff member was injured in the incident that morning.

On September 5, 1972, Palestinian terrorists carried out an attack on the Israeli Olympic team. Members of the “Black September” organization shot two men in the Olympic Village in Munich and took nine hostages.