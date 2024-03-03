Sunday, March 3, 2024
Police | MTV: Björn Wahlroos is suspected of defamation

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2024
in World Europe
According to MTV, the suspected act took place last year.

Economic influencer Björn Wahlroos suspected MTV News according to information, for defamation.

The investigation request was submitted after the summer, and the criminal complaint was registered in the fall. According to MTV, the matter is being investigated by the Helsinki police.

Neither the Helsinki police nor Wahlroos himself have opened the matter to MTV.

