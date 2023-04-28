Friday, April 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police | MTV: A man died in a pipe in Seinäjoki, the police did not inform about it for a week

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Police | MTV: A man died in a pipe in Seinäjoki, the police did not inform about it for a week

According to the Internal Finland Police, the lack of information is due to the fact that the head of the investigation has not been at work.

Man died in the detention facilities of the Ostrobothnia police on Tuesday of last week, but the police have not informed about the matter at all, says MTV news.

The police in Inner Finland, which is investigating the death, confirmed the death to MTV news, but did not comment on the age or gender of the deceased.

According to the Internal Finland Police, the lack of information is due to the fact that the head of the investigation has not been at work.

According to MTV, the police are investigating the matter to determine the cause of death and will not comment further on the matter.

#Police #MTV #man #died #pipe #Seinäjoki #police #inform #week

See also  Olympic boycott: China threatens western states with consequences
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
At the request of Rocha Moya, Segalmex would buy the entire corn crop

At the request of Rocha Moya, Segalmex would buy the entire corn crop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result