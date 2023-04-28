Police | MTV: A man died in a pipe in Seinäjoki, the police did not inform about it for a week

According to the Internal Finland Police, the lack of information is due to the fact that the head of the investigation has not been at work.

Man died in the detention facilities of the Ostrobothnia police on Tuesday of last week, but the police have not informed about the matter at all, says MTV news.

The police in Inner Finland, which is investigating the death, confirmed the death to MTV news, but did not comment on the age or gender of the deceased.

According to the Internal Finland Police, the lack of information is due to the fact that the head of the investigation has not been at work.

According to MTV, the police are investigating the matter to determine the cause of death and will not comment further on the matter.