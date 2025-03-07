

The National Police He has moved to the place that Carranque (Toledo) to look for the mortal remains of Heidi Paz Bulnes, the victim of César Román Viruete, known as the King of the Cachopo. In a recent confession, he said that a relative of his had buried part of the body, dismembered, in an area of ​​that municipality in the north of the Toledo province.

Research sources have informed ABC that on Thursday they moved troops to the place (next to the Guadarrama river passage through Carranque, near the archaeological park). They have made them after an instruction of the Judge in charge and with the aim of burning that cartridge, because they doubt the truth of the condemned story.

At the moment, the Operational Group of Technical Inspections (Goit), a specialist in complicated land work, as well as in the opening of double funds and complex structures; The Canine Guides have also traveled to the area, with expert dogs in the location of cadaveric remains.

However, at this time, the search as such has not begun. The troops have bounded the area, but the conditions in which the land is located, with a week of so many rains, make the beginning of the tracking at the moment. The area is flooded and angry and we will have to wait for the storm to refer and improve the situation to start the work.









Román sent a letter to the Provincial Court of Madrid in which he argued that he was an uncle of his, already deceased, who dismembered the body of the young woman after receiving a shot in the head, and that the remains that were missing for being -in a first moment, only the torso was found in a suitcase inside a ship that burned, in use-, were buried in Carranque.

A César Román Viruete was sentenced in 2021 to fifteen years in prison as responsible for the author of a crime of homicide with the concurrence of the aggravating kinship and gender.

The inmate, accused of killing and dismembling his ex -partner, Heidi Paz Bulnes, faced that same request for conviction by the Prosecutor’s Office. The penalty is, according to the brutality of the facts, the maximum by homicide. He has not been able to accuse him of murder because, since he had not been found more than a part of the body, it has been impossible to determine how and what the girl killed. Nor has he been finally considered author of the crime of body desecration.

The court also imposed on Roman the obligation to pay 100,000 euros to Gloria, the victim’s mother, and her two children, minors, 142,000 euros to each. In addition, he granted the license to the lawyer of the private accusation to exercise legal actions against the entrepreneur for injuries and slander about the girl, whom he accused of being a prostitute and devoting himself to drug trafficking during his statement in the oral hearing.

The couple met at the beginning of May 2018, after the community festivities, when she appeared to an interview and managed to work in one of the four cider houses of the company of the inmate. A few days later they began a courtship and went to live together.

Two months later, she began to have doubts about their future together, abandoned her and left her a note in which she explained that she needed a few days “to think about the relationship they both maintained.” About 5.52 hours on August 5, 2018, the victim called the defendant and then addressed the home they had shared.

Between that moment and 16.21 hours of that same day, César, “moved by the fact of being Heidi Woman and not accepting that she wanted to distance himself from him, with the intention of taking his life, or at least, representing that result, caused death.”

Then, to avoid the identification of being discovered and the body was identified, “regardless of the outrage and the dishonor that it supposed for the lifeless body, he sectioned, separating the head and the upper and lower limbs from the body, and got rid of them, without being able to determine the way he did.”

Regarding the woman’s trunk, the defendant, “after putting it in a black plastic bag, introduced it into a suitcase.” About 4:21 p.m. on August 5, he asked for a taxi at the TV taxi service in which he moved the victim’s body from home to an industrial ship located in Madrid. He had been rented on February 15, 2018 by César Román, on behalf of the entity of the Experience SL, of which he was a manager.

Between August 5 and 13, the defendant, “again” to prevent the body from being identified and “regardless on the forklift platform of the basement plant of the industrial ship ».

Flight and detention in Zaragoza

That same day, after learning that the body of the Honduran woman had been found, he stopped using the phone line he had so far and fled to Zaragoza where, in order that the police did not locate him, he used different identities to rent a room and get a job as a chef.

On November 16, 2018, the defendant was arrested, in the establishment in which he worked as a cook, by agents of the National Police Corps. Four days later, the Court of Instruction number 32 of Madrid issued a car in which it agreed to the precautionary measure of provisional prison communicated and without bail for César Román, which remains in force to date.