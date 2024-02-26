Teams say that inmates find it easy to move around the forest; clues were found 30 km from Baraúna, a municipality west of the penitentiary

Police teams monitor new suspects of helping 2 inmates escape from the maximum security penitentiary in Mossoró (RN) on February 14. According to the investigation, there is a suspicion that some farmers and residents of the region supported Rogério Mendonça and Deibson Nascimento.

Agents working on the investigation spoke to the Power360 who found new clues 30 km from Baraúna, a municipality west of the penitentiary. According to them, the fugitives find it easy to move around the forest and may be trying to reach the border with Ceará, where they would have refuge from the Red Command.

There is a determination that the police officers involved in the searches do not provide information to the press about the progress of the investigation. They suspect the inmates are following the news.

This Monday (26.Feb.2024), the teams must investigate the alleged planning of the new suspects and whether, eventually, they would have received money from Comando Vermelho.

The PF (Federal Police) has already arrested 3 suspects of helping the 2 fugitives. In one of the houses of those involved, agents found weapons, drugs and a car. All items were seized.

O Power360 prepared a video explaining how the inmates escaped.

Watch (59s):