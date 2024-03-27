Police | Missing woman in Helsinki

If there are sightings of the missing person, the police advises to call the emergency number 112.

Helsinki The police are asking for information about a missing 75-year-old woman who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon in the Kontula shopping center.

The missing person is 160-170 centimeters tall and has short red hair. He is wearing a long black woolen coat and a light-colored cap. Most likely, the woman also has a red walker with her.

