Police Minister of the Interior Ohisalo comments on the use of force by the police in the weekend demonstration – live broadcast at 12.30

Minister of the Interior and the Greens Maria Ohisalo (Green) answered questions on the use of force by the police today at 12.30 pm

Police used a gas sprayer on Saturday to disperse a demonstration in central Helsinki on Kaisaniemenkatu near Varsapuistikko. The demonstration was organized by the Elokapina movement, which requires more severe climate action than at present.

Chief of Police of the Police Board Sanna Heikinheimo said in an interview with HS on Sunday that the National Police Board has asked the Helsinki Police Department for an explanation of the events.

“We have asked the Helsinki Police Department for a report in which the events of this demonstration and the actions of the police are reviewed in their entirety. Hundreds of demonstrations are held in Helsinki every year, 99 percent of which go well and without problems. Frankly, it is annoying that things did not go well in this case, ”Heikiheimo said.

Ohisalo did not comment on the matter to the media during the weekend. Instead, he wrote on Twitter that “the use of force must always be a last resort and there must be a strong case for it.”

According to the Ohisalo staff, the media event is being held because the minister has received so many interview requests.

“For schedule reasons, the Minister is available to meet and interview all journalists in the courtyard of the Estate House,” the Government’s media service reported on Monday.

