Police Military police point a bystander at gunpoint and drag the man to the ground – No pre-trial investigation into airport exercise

According to the police, the training area of ​​the Defense Forces was factually limited and the mistake was about damage.

Police will not initiate a preliminary investigation in connection with a joint exercise with the Defense Forces and other security authorities in March at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

The exercises took place on 9.3. The training area was factually demarcated, but a few military police got lost from a closed, isolated training area to the wrong terminal among ordinary passengers. During the exercise, the soldiers captured three bystanders from outside the training area.

The strayed military police had pointed a young woman out of the training area directly with her gun. In another case, conscripts had, according to MTV, forcibly twisted an older man he had thought he had painted.

Read more: Military police got lost in the wrong terminal at an exercise held at Helsinki-Vantaa and thought two passengers were finishers

At the airport, the authorities co-operated with the Border Guard, the Eastern Uusimaa Police and the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department. About a hundred people took part in the exercise.

As a result of the incident, the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department has carried out an investigation in accordance with the Preliminary Investigation Act, in connection with which the police have examined the relevant surveillance recordings and obtained reports from the parties.

“Based on the explanations received, it can be stated that the risk assessment, guidance, responsibilities and preparation of the exercise had been carried out in a systematic and careful manner, as required by the nature of the exercise. Despite this, the error described above has occurred, ”says the Director of Investigation, the Criminal Commissioner Leif Malmberg in the bulletin.

According to the report, there are no factors in the preparation and implementation of the exercises that would give reason to suspect the intent or negligence imposed as punishable, but it is a matter of harm, Malmberg says.

No incidental investigation will be initiated as a result of the incident.