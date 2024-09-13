Almost 300 National Police officers have been deployed this Friday in various points of Madrid and Toledo in a major operation against drug flats controlled by the Jiménez clan. The main focus of the deployment is the Lucero neighbourhood in Madrid, but the operation has also extended to other districts of the capital and to Casarrubios del Monte (Toledo). During the operation, numerous raids and searches have been carried out, as well as several arrests, although the Police have not yet provided an exact number because the operation is still ongoing. This Monday, the Lucero neighbourhood became a focus of tension after the body of a man was found in one of the doorways where there are drug flats, presumably deceased from an overdose.

The operation has been deployed mainly in Cullera Street and its surroundings. This is an area with many spaces within blocks and winding streets where many houses are located that once belonged to the Madrid Housing Institute (Ivima). For years, residents have been denouncing the situation of insecurity and unhealthiness in the area as a result of drug trafficking, mainly heroin. For months, several residents have been punctually attending District Council meetings with signs demanding measures to put an end to the phenomenon of drug flats.

“We have gone everywhere, spoken to the police, to the city council, we have organised ourselves, we have demonstrated, we have gone as a neighbourhood association to the District Council, we have confronted drug addicts and members of the clan that has squatted “We have been robbed in those flats, putting our lives at risk, receiving threats from all sides, we have been robbed, we go in and out of our houses and our doorways in fear, we have had to fill them with bars,” several neighbours told EL PAÍS three months ago.

The Government delegate in Madrid, Francisco Martín, has described the operation as “very important” and explained that it had been in the making for “many months”, but that for the moment the investigation remains under confidentiality. The deputy mayor and councillor for Security and Emergencies of Madrid, Inmaculada Sanz, has pointed out that it was necessary to act in the area and has recalled that the City Council recently approved the installation of 24-hour surveillance cameras at different points in the district.

The most tense moment came on Monday, when Samur certified the death of a man who had allegedly gone to one of these drug flats to get his fix and died of an overdose, according to the first indications. Shortly afterwards, the victim’s relatives went to the place and confronted the tenants of the blocks where he had acquired the drugs. During the argument, both families uttered insults and threats, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to Europa Press.

“It is known that private and occupied floors in these portals are used for the storage and retail sale of drugs (trafficking). The intimidation of the neighbours in the area and especially in two portals has not ceased, reaching shocking situations and a physical deterioration of portals, elevators and stairs that hinder access to essential services, prevent normal coexistence and practically make the economic viability of the Communities of Owners impossible,” described the members of the Lucero Association in a statement issued in May.

In 2020, the area was the target of another major operation against drug trafficking. On that occasion, 10 drug sales points were dismantled and thirty people were arrested.