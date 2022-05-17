On May 16, local media reported the case of a police officer who was beaten by some tourists in Barcelona, ​​Spain. The incident occurred as passers-by mistook the official for a thief who was besieging two people.

It all started when two visitors were calmly walking through the streets of the city. It was at that moment that a criminal intercepted them, threatened them with a firearm and forced them to hand over all their belongings.

Although it was a little-used road, several passers-by noticed what had happened, including a police officer, who decided to intervene to prevent the robbery, even though he was not working at the time.

Because the official was not working, he was not wearing his uniform and was dressed as a civilian. The moment he rushed to defend the tourists, the thief realized that he might confuse the others present.

(We recommend: Sweden and Finland will deliver this Wednesday application to enter Nato).

When two visitors arrived to protect the victims, The criminal pretended to have been attacked, so, in the midst of the confusion, the one who received the beating was the policeman.

“I’m a policeman, asshole (…)!”, The official shouted desperately to try to stop the attack, although his pleas were in vain. The tourists threw him to the ground and began to kick him in the face.

For its part, The thief, seeing that he had achieved his goal, joined the brawl and took the opportunity to hit the policeman a couple of times, then fled the scene and went unnoticed.

(Don’t stop reading: Mariupol falls to Russian hands after Ukraine abandons fighting in Azovstal).

Some people who were watching at the time managed to capture the attack on video, so the case spread quickly and went viral on social networks.

After the attack ended, the victim was taken to a hospital, where doctors informed him that his injuries were not serious and that he would not need to stay in the health center, since he would recover easily.

Reference image: The thief had intercepted the tourists with a firearm. See also Ukraine reveals the military losses of the Russian army

According to the local media ‘Metrópoli Abierta’, the authorities and companions of the victim located a hotel and They arrested the two subjects responsible for the attack.

Now, the perpetrators must face justice for having attacked the authority, causing personal injury or trying to take justice into their own hands.

Safety in Barcelona

As stipulated in the Crime Balance, created by the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, crime figures increased by 6.6% in 2021 compared to 2020.

On the other hand, robberies with violence and intimidation grew by 24.2%, since 10,564 complaints were registered in all of 2021, while in 2020 only 8,505 were reported.

(You may be interested: Juan Carlos I would return to Spain after two years of exile).

Reference image: Crime rates in Barcelona have increased.

As for thefts, 54,081 were reported last year and 52,677 in 2020, which shows an increase of 2.7%.

However, there was a 3.2% decrease in robberies with force in homes, since in 2020 4,059 cases were reported and, in 2021, 3,928.

More news

Ukraine pressures the EU to sanction all Russian exports.

They foil cyberattacks by a pro-Russian group during Eurovision votes.

UK announces plan to amend Northern Ireland protocol.

Swedish Foreign Minister signs formal request to join NATO.

The Ukrainian army considers its mission accomplished in Mariupol.

Trends THE TIME.