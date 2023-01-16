Former minister is arrested in building of PM battalion in Guará, region 15 km from Brasília

The cell in which former minister Anderson Torres is being held underwent an inspection this Monday (16.jan.2023) in search of privileges. The former DF Public Security Secretary is being held in a building belonging to the 4th Military Police Battalion, in Guará, a region 15 kilometers from Brasília.

As found out by Power360, the inspection was carried out around 3 pm, Brasilia time. The nucleus of the prison system, linked to the MPDFT (Prosecutor’s Office of the Federal District), reported that no evidence of privileges to Torres was found. This is a standard security procedure.

This report will receive further updates.