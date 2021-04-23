The General Police Station of the Scientific Police He is already examining the three threatening letters with bullets inside received this Thursday at the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior and at the General Directorate of the Civil Guard in search of clues. The letters are postmarked on Monday, April 19, were sent from Madrid and were addressed to Fernando-Grande Marlaska, to the secretary general of Podemos Pablo Iglesias and the general director of the armed institute, Maria Gamez.

According to police sources, the agents have activated the usual protocol for this type of situation, quite common in the National Court, for example, during the existence of ETA. It is about analyzing the presence of any fingerprint in the documents that allows to identify the author or authors. In the case of projectiles, the Ballistics Unit will proceed to analyze them to determine, as far as possible, their identification.

In parallel, the postal dispatch of the letters is tracked and it is planned to take a statement from the Post Office workers who have been able to manipulate the letters since last Monday to reconstruct the route from the Madrid mailbox to the Interior and Guard offices. Civil. Once the traceability of the envelopes is established the cameras in the area will be reviewed, add the aforementioned sources, in search of potential profiles.

Although it is expected to have results in a short period of time, the informants assume the complexity of identifying the author, since it is an ordinary postal shipment, not certified, so its follow-up is more complex if there are no traces on the letters .

Large caliber bullets



In the case of Grande-Marlaska, the letter read verbatim: You have 10 days to resign. The time to laugh at us is over. National Police, Civil Guard. Time is against you for the pops », and inside there were two cartridges without firing of caliber 7.62×51 mm.

The director of the Civil Guard received the letter on Thursday and reported these events to the Central Operational Unit (UCO). The envelope was received by his secretary in the early afternoon and contained inside an anonymous threatening note with a 7.62mm cartridge.

The leader of Podemos and candidate for the Community of Madrid has also been sent a letter of these characteristics through offices of the Ministry of the Interior. Inside were four large-caliber bullets, resembling those used with ‘cetme’ or an ‘assault rifle’. The writing literally indicates: «Pablo Iglesias Turrión you have let our parents and grandparents die. Your wife, your parents and you are sentenced to capital punishment. Your time is running out ».

In his complaint, Iglesias understands that these events constitute a “serious threat against his life and that of his family, since it is a threat that includes war material, which in appearance is real and is used as a large-scale firearm. caliber”. He then details that since it is a bullet that corresponds to a “precision and power” rifle, the threatening letter was sent by a person who has access to this type of firearms.

Finally, Iglesias demands that proceedings be carried out and a judicial investigation be initiated, transferring the complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office and demanding that the results of the Scientific Police be incorporated into these investigations.