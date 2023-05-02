Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 10:17



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

US authorities have found the bodies of seven people inside a home in Oklahoma, USA. The bodies, found when agents were searching a property for two missing teenagers, were in the city of Henryetta, 145 kilometers from Oklahoma, according to Gerald Davidson, a spokesman for the federal bureau of investigations.

County Sheriff Eddy Rice has initially refused to confirm the identities of the victims, where the bodies were found or details about possible weapons. “There is no more threat to the community,” he assured NPR. After the fact, he has confirmed that among the corpses are those of the two adolescents and that of the alleged attacker. “Our hearts go out to the families, friends and classmates. It’s a tragedy,” he added.

Hours earlier, authorities had issued a missing youth notice for Ivy Webster, 14, and her friend Brittany Brewer, 16, who had allegedly been seen with a 39-year-old man, Jesse McFadden, listed on sex offender registry. The alert was canceled after the seven bodies were found. McFadden did not appear in Muskogee County District Court Monday, where he was scheduled to face trial on one count of soliciting sex with a minor through the use of technology and one count of possession of child pornography.