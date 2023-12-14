The 17-year-old British man Alex Batty, who disappeared in 2017 during a family holiday in Malaga, was located this Wednesday by the British authorities, as reported by the BBC. Batty was in the town of Revel, near Toulouse, in the south of France, after escaping from a spiritual community.

The young man was on vacation with his mother and grandfather at the time of the disappearance. The three left the Manchester area (north of England) on September 30, 2017 for Marbella and the child was last seen in the Port of Malaga on October 8, when he was expected to return to England. At that time, his grandmother, who is also his legal guardian, reported to the BBC that she suspected that the boy had been transferred to Morocco, since her mother wanted to join a sect and take him out of school. . Neither the mother nor the grandfather have been located.

Fabien Accidini, a driver who was in Revel, saw Batty this Wednesday walking with a backpack and a scooter on a road in the Pyrenees and, concerned about his condition, took him to a police station, according to police sources cited by public radio and television. British. The driver has stated that the British teenager told him that he had been walking for four days after leaving the mountains, according to the newspaper. The Depeche cited by Reuters. “He told me that his mother was a little… not crazy, but with a somewhat strange spiritual mentality, and that she stayed in the mountains with a group of people,” Accidini said, adding that “it didn't seem that he was unhappy to live there,” but he was “very glad to be gone.”

The minor has stated that he had been in France for at least two years, but it has not been revealed what his movements have been during the time he has been missing. Batty has not reported suffering mistreatment or abuse and initial examinations suggest that he is in good health. The spiritual community he was in in the south of France is known for being a destination for people seeking an alternative lifestyle.

The British authorities have opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the disappearance. Batty, who is under the care of French social services, will return to England, according to Toulouse police sources collected by Reuters.