Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Elements of the Preventive Police of Ahome They located an older adult who was missing in Los Mochis, and they took him to his home, where they were received by relatives.

This is Felizardo N., 80 years old, who was located on Agustina Ramírez street and Mochicahui drain.

He lives in Pino Suárez alley, in the Centro neighborhood of this city.

