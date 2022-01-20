Former police lieutenant colonel Anton Bezchetvertev, accused of murdering a 15-year-old schoolgirl, will stand trial. On Thursday, January 20, Lente.ru was informed by the department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) for the Samara region.

According to the investigation, the crime was committed on July 29, 2021 in the village of Petra Dubrava. A police officer was returning from fishing in a white Toyota car and accidentally hit the girl, after which he stabbed her five times to hide the fact of the accident. When the schoolgirl died, he fled the scene.

The culprit was arrested in hot pursuit. After the incident, he was fired from the internal affairs bodies. On July 31, Bezchetvertev was arrested for two months. The former lieutenant colonel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not object to the preventive measure and partially admitted his guilt.