After the Military Police of São Paulo started to adopt portable body cameras in the uniforms of some agents, the lethality caused by police officers on duty dropped 62.7% in the state, from 697 deaths in 2019 to 260 in 2022. the survey Body Cameras in the Military Police of the state of São Paulo: Implementation Process and Impact on Adolescent Deaths, released today (16) by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP) .

According to the study, police lethality, that is, the number of deaths that occur during police actions, has been falling since 2019, mainly in the 62 battalions that started to adopt portable operational cameras (COP) in their routine, which demonstrates that the use of this instrument has been positive.

While in these battalions the drop was 76.2% between 2019 and 2022, in those where the device is not used (73 battalions), the reduction in police lethality was only 33.3% in the period.

With body cameras, there was also a decrease in the total number of adolescents killed in interventions by military police officers on duty. In 2019, before the device went into action, 102 teenagers died in the state of São Paulo after police interventions. Last year, that number dropped to 34, down 66.7%.

Uniforms

Portable operational cameras – known as body cameras – began to be used by the São Paulo Military Police in 2020. These lapel cameras are attached to police uniforms so that their actions on the streets can be monitored. The objective of the São Paulo government to install them on uniforms was to seek to reduce police violence.

A previous study – carried out by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) and released at the end of last year – had shown a drop in police lethality after using the equipment. According to this research, the use of cameras prevented 104 deaths between January 2019 and July 2022 and had a positive impact, helping to reduce deaths resulting from police actions by 57% in that period.

At the beginning of this year, the new São Paulo government considered reevaluating the use of the equipment. In an interview with a radio station in the interior of São Paulo in January, shortly after taking office, São Paulo state secretary for Public Security, Guilherme Derrite, said he would review the use of cameras by police officers. This speech raised concern in the federal government, which released a note to defend the use of the equipment.

The day after this interview, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, denied that the cameras would be removed. “In that first moment, nothing changes, we are not going to change anything. Over time, we will observe and reassess, as we will with any other policy,” said the governor at the time.

A few days later, the secretary changed his mind and said that the cameras would no longer be withdrawn, but that he was considering expanding their use to other functionalities, such as reading stolen license plates on vehicles and georeferencing.

death of police

In addition to having reduced police lethality and adolescent deaths, the study by the Public Security Forum and Unicef ​​pointed out that body cameras also helped to reduce the number of police officers killed during working hours, registering the lowest totals in the historical series, started in 2013. Before the cameras were used, 14 police officers were victims of homicides during working hours. Last year, that number dropped to six.

The use of cameras also reduced reports of cases involving corruption and concussion. [crime em que um funcionário público utiliza o seu cargo para obter vantagens indevidas] practiced by police. According to the study, complaints of these crimes registered with the internal affairs department fell 37.5% in the comparison between the years 2019 and 2022, while complaints registered with the Police Ombudsman decreased 55.3% in the period.

“The data indicate that portable operational cameras constitute an important mechanism for controlling the use of lethal force and protecting the police, but also that the technology constitutes an additional instrument that should not be seen as a panacea for the challenges related to the use of force. police”, says an excerpt from the survey, released in São Paulo.

