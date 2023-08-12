Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

On Friday, the ships stood still on the Rhine. Climate activists abseiled down a bridge and blocked the river for many hours.

Basel — climate activists like the group “Last Generation” are known for itto express their protest by sticking on streets. What works on land also works in a different way on the water. Climate activists paralyzed shipping on the Rhine for hours on Friday (August 11). Five activists abseiled from a bridge in the center of Basel in the morning. They wanted to protest against the transport of fuel on the Rhine.

Climate activists block the Rhine – hours of closure

Four of the climate activists were arrested. It was “three adults and one young person between the ages of 17 and 26, of German and Swiss nationality,” said the Swiss police on Friday. The action took place on the Dreirosenbrücke. There they unrolled banners and got stuck in the air above the water, according to the police and journalists from the AFP news agency. The activist group shared footage showing the hanging protest on Twitter.

The climate protectors only ended their action around 2 p.m., as they announced on Twitter. The police left the activists hanging there, observed them and discussed with them. The ship traffic near Basel was “discontinued until further notice” from the morning. The most important concern is that nobody gets hurt, a spokesman for the cantonal police told AFP. About a dozen ships were affected by the blockade.

Climate activists block the Rhine: Effects on shipping

A total of about ten people were involved in the action on the Rhine, according to the police. Members of the group unfurled two banners that read “Freedom of movement for people, not oil tankers” and a stop signal. The climate protectors announced that many people had expressed their solidarity.

Climate activists abseiled from a bridge over the Rhine in central Basel. © Screenshot Twitter/@BaselBlock

The action had no effect on shipping on the German side, as a spokeswoman for the Directorate-General for Waterways and Shipping in Bonn said. It was therefore possible to navigate the Rhine up to the first Swiss port in Basel-Kleinhüningen.

Switzerland has a special role to play when it comes to climate change. The intergovernmental organization IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) is based in Geneva. The IPCC report is one of the most important climate publications. (vk/afp)