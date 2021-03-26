ELCHE’S Policia Local is to investigate the killing of up to 60 cats over the last month in the village of La Hoya.

The Ces Gatos Elche charity has filed a complaint over the attacks which they believe may have been prompted by the setting up of an authorized ‘feeding-point’ for stray felines.

The feeding area has been approved by Elche council’s animal welfare department.

Ces Gatos say that some of their volunteers have been harassed by local residents at the point, which has also been vandalised.

The charity has now taken to social media to post photos of some the dead cats.

They added that some of the ‘more distressing’ images have not been published.

Some of the animals were poisoned or even shot, along with other injuries.

Local councilor, Mariola Galliana, has demanded that the Local Police take decisive action to deal with what she described as ‘intolerable’ acts.

“I call on citizens to respect all animals and I thank all of the charities for their work,” said Galliana.