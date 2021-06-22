Indigenous demonstrators from the Levante pela Terra camp were repressed by the PMDF (Military Police of the Federal District) and the Legislative Police of the National Congress while demonstrating at the Esplanada dos Ministérios this Tuesday (22.Jun.2021).

According to Apib (Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil), the demonstration with the presence of “many elderly and children” was peaceful, as well as the acts performed in the previous days, when the PL 490/2007, which deals with the demarcation of indigenous lands, entered the agenda.

O power360 contacted the PMDF, which informed that the indigenous people were in front of Annex II of the Chamber of Deputies, when congressional security guards reacted with tear gas bombs. “The PM was called and arrived at the scene a short time later”, informed.

“The Legislative Police used bombs to prevent the invasion of the building”, said the Military Police. However, Apib denies that there was an attempt to enter Congress.

A police officer was shot in the foot by an arrow. He was rescued by the medical service of Congress and is doing well.

According to the PMDF press office, riot police are in place to avoid further confrontation and traffic on the S2 road is partially blocked.

O power360 contacted the press office of the Chamber of Deputies, but received no response until the publication of this report.

PL 490

The Chamber of Deputies analyzes PL 490/07, presented by Deputy Homero Pereira (PR-MT), which determines that indigenous lands be demarcated through laws. If the proposal is approved, the competence to determine the demarcation of indigenous lands becomes the responsibility of Congress. Currently, it is the federal government that decides on the demarcation of lands that are occupied by the Indians, through an administrative act carried out by Funai (National Indian Foundation).

This report was produced by Journalism intern Geovana Melo, under the supervision of editor Vinícius Nunes

