Anonymous complaint against the perpetrator of the shooting was made to the Hamburg corporation 2 months before the attack that killed 8 people

Police officers in the city of Hamburg, Germany, received an anonymous tip against the gunman who killed 8 people in a church months before the attack took place. The information is from the newspaper guardian.

According to the newspaper, an unidentified letter was sent to the corporation’s arms control sector in January. The author of the notice said that the alleged shooter, identified as Philipp F., 35, was angry with former colleagues at the church where he attended. Officers went after Philipp in February, however, they found no reason to detain the boy and impound his weapon.

According to the German news agency TagesspiegelPhilipp F. is from Bavaria, a southeastern German state and has lived in Hamburg since 2014. Also according to the deputy head of the Hamburg State security department, Thomas Radszuweit, the shooter was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses church and abandoned the practice about 1 year ago.

Philipp F. also had a firearms license in the sport shooter category since December 2022.

The attack was on the night of Thursday (9.Mar.2023). The author of the shots killed 4 men and two women. A pregnant woman who was in the 7th month of pregnancy was hit and survived, however, the baby did not. According to the police, the 8th dead is the author of the crime.

The attack injured 8 other people, 6 women and 2 men. Four of them are in serious condition. On social networks, users filmed the presence of ambulances and vehicles at the scene of the attack: