Citizens of São Paulo remain concerned about the increase in insecurity in the favelas of that city, located in the north of Brazil.

The last violent episode caused the death of two alleged thieves who tried to rob a citizen and that they were surprised by the arrival of a police officer at the scene.

The incident was reported during the early hours of this Monday, February 27, when two subjects on a motorcycle approached a pedestrian who was walking through the Estrada dos Moraes sector.

The robbery victim reacted immediately and pushed the subjects, causing them to fall off his motorcycle.

Immediately, a police officer from the Municipal Civil Guard who was touring the sector, noticed the situation and alerted the thieves upon their arrival. The two subjects tried to flee the place, but the officer activated his endowment weapon and managed to hit the bodies of the alleged thieves on several occasions.

As recorded in a security camera video, the bodies were left lying on the ground a few meters from where the robbery had taken place.

Two criminals, morreram after a municipal civil guard perceived an assault and prevented it, firing against a duo. The case occurred in the early morning of this second fair (2/27), in Embu das Artes, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The GMC was on the road to work. ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/Hr8ilpiGvP — Leo Maranhao (@LeoMaranhao22) February 27, 2023

According to the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat, the event was classified as a homicide by police intervention and self-defense.

The deceased were identified as Jairo Souza de Sena and Ederson Oliveira who, according to the report delivered at the time the bodies were removed, did not carry firearms.

Within the same report, it is established that the 9-mm caliber weapon, used by the police officer, fired 11 shots at the time of the events.

