In La Matanza, a small town in Spain, insecurity is something that does not surprise the residents of the sector. According to ‘La Nación’ it is daily, even, that they are the same thieves: two young people.

However, the robbery routine changed this March 30 at night, when the same two thieves on a Honda Tornado motorcycle stopped next to two people waiting for a bus.

One of the boys got off the motorcycle with a gun to threaten and rob people.

While one of the victims managed to flee, the other handed over her cell phone.

They were already in a position to start their flight when a policeman who was in civilian clothes at the time shot at them from the sidewalk opposite where he saw what had happened.

The one who had committed the robbery fell instantly, while the person driving the motorcycle managed to advance a few meters and died moments later due to gunshot wounds.

The criminals were identified as Leonardo Cardeno, 17, and Ariel Alderete, 21, according to the newspaper La Nación.

The incident was recorded by a security camera.

With regard to the police officer, to date, prosecutor Federico Medone of the specialized Homicide unit has not taken any action against him.

According to what the uniformed officer told the Télam agency, he was on his way home when he saw a motorcycle with two hooded men, managed to identify himself as a police officer and warned them to stop. Noticing that they were armed, the policeman fired.

This situation occurs in the midst of an important discussion regarding how easy access to weapons can be in different parts of the world, including Colombia.

