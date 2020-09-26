Highlights: Police arrested sharp shooter Avinash Srivastava, more than 20 murder cases are registered

Nepal was trying to escape, Patna police team caught from Raxaul

After the killing of his father, he stepped into the crime world for revenge, the accused was killed by 32 bullets.

Had an MCA degree, spoke English, worked in a well-known company

Patna

The Bihar police has succeeded in arresting a psycho killer accused of more than 20 murder. The name of this psycho killer is Avinash Srivastava. It is being told that the Patna Police had received information about his hiding in a hotel in Raxaul, after which he was arrested on Wednesday night while taking action. Two more accused who were with him in this action have been arrested. The police said that Avinash was hiding in the hotel with his mother and was trying to escape to Nepal. Police investigation has revealed many sensational revelations about this psycho killer.

Former MLC’s son sharp shooter Avinash Srivastava

Police said that Avinash Srivastava is a sharp shooter, he is the son of former MLC Lalan Srivastava. Was a resident of MIG Colony located in Kankarbagh, Patna. Avinash’s father Lallan Srivastava was assassinated in the year 2002. After which he decided to avenge the murder of his father. Not only this, he soon found the killer of his father. He was shot not one or two but 32 bullets.

Also read: – A girl abducted from Muzaffarpur, recovered from Gurugram after 6 days, revealed from mobile location



Had MCA degree, has done work in a well-known company

According to the police, Avinash became notorious in the crime world after avenging the murder of his father. Police records have found more than 20 murder cases against him. Being told that Avinash is very well read. He had an MCA degree, as well as speaking in English. After studying in Delhi, he also started a good job in a big company. However, his life changed after the father’s murder and then he took the path of crime.

Life changed after father’s murder, 20 murder cases are registered

There are allegations of carrying out several incidents in Hajipur area against Avinash. In Hajipur as well as Patna, he has also been accused of being involved in many incidents. She is also said to be involved in the murder of former Patna deputy mayor husband and former ward councilor Dina Gop in 2018. He was recently released from Hajipur Jail. He was on the run from Nepal only after he got out of jail. When Patna Police came to know about this action. After which the police arrested him with Raxaul.