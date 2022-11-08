Police killed man who tried to rob him while he was keeping his car in the house

A police officer was intercepted by the thieves when he was keeping his vehicle in his home, but he was able to react in the middle of the assault and shot one of the subjects.

(Keep reading: On video, a motorcycle thief steals a cell phone from an announcer in Cali).

A criminal was shot to death by a Peruvian police commander after assaulting him and his accomplices at the door of his house, located in the Covicorti urbanization (Peru) near the premises of the Libertad Bar Association, in the city of Trujillo .

(Read: This is the ‘prison regime’ to which gang members will be subjected in El Salvador).

‘América Noticias’ detailed that, last Saturday night, the offender arrived at the scene in a vehicle along with two other subjects and intercepted the police officer to take his belongings at the time who kept his vehicle in the garage of his home.

(Also read: Police ran thieves with 17 shots and a shotgun

The incident was recorded on the home’s security cameras.

In the middle of the assault, the police officer managed to draw his weapon and fired, in self-defense, at the criminals, managing to injure one of them, while the remaining two escaped in a vehicle. Subject died at the scene.

The journalistic report indicated that the murdered criminal was carrying a Venezuelan identity card with the name of José Francisco Montero Carvajal. In addition, a firearm was found near the body.

More news

Man shot four times to kill a young man who ‘liked’ photos of his girlfriend

“I felt fear at that moment”: Senator Aida Quilcué, about the attack she suffered

Balance of the third day of mobilizations against reforms of the Petro government

They take advantage of disasters due to rains in Piojó and steal power transformer

He paid for a few minutes of pleasure and ended up being a victim of the theft of his cell phone

El Comercio (Peru) GDA