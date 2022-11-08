Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Police killed man who tried to rob him while he was keeping his car in the house

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in World
Thief and Police

Thief and Police

Thief and Police

Three subjects intercepted the officer and one of them was wounded with a firearm.

A police officer was intercepted by the thieves when he was keeping his vehicle in his home, but he was able to react in the middle of the assault and shot one of the subjects.

A criminal was shot to death by a Peruvian police commander after assaulting him and his accomplices at the door of his house, located in the Covicorti urbanization (Peru) near the premises of the Libertad Bar Association, in the city of Trujillo .

‘América Noticias’ detailed that, last Saturday night, the offender arrived at the scene in a vehicle along with two other subjects and intercepted the police officer to take his belongings at the time who kept his vehicle in the garage of his home.

The incident was recorded on the home’s security cameras.

In the middle of the assault, the police officer managed to draw his weapon and fired, in self-defense, at the criminals, managing to injure one of them, while the remaining two escaped in a vehicle. Subject died at the scene.

The journalistic report indicated that the murdered criminal was carrying a Venezuelan identity card with the name of José Francisco Montero Carvajal. In addition, a firearm was found near the body.

El Comercio (Peru) GDA

