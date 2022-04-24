Police opened fire on Sunday in central Paris at a vehicle that was trying to hit them, killing two people, authorities told AFP.

The car was going the wrong way and accelerated towards the police, who fired their weapons, according to the same source.

The events took place at Pont-Neuf, in the center of the French capital.

A judge was expected at the scene, where a security perimeter was formed, and the Inspectorate General of the National Police was called in to investigate the case, as is often the case when an agent activates his weapon, the police said.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat