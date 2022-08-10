Home page World

Charles de Gaulle Airport.

A man was shot dead at Paris airport on Wednesday after threatening police with a knife. A photographer witnessed the event.

Paris – Police shot dead a man at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in France. An officer fired the shot after the man threatened the police with a knife and wanted to attack them. The police announced on Wednesday.

The AFP news agency then tweeted: “Police at Roissy Charles de Gaulle Airport this morning killed in cold blood a menacing individual who was in possession of a stabbing weapon.”

Paris airport: homeless man runs towards the police with a knife

According to the airport administration, the security staff had previously informed the border police because a homeless person was in Terminal F2 of Paris Airport and did not want to leave despite requests from the staff. When the officers arrived on site, the homeless man initially insulted them, but then left. He then turned around and pulled out a knife.

The police then warned the man, but without success, it is said. One of the officers then shot him. The scene happened to be observed by a photographer from the AFP news agency. According to his descriptions, the homeless man was overgrown. Despite the warning from the police, he ran towards the officers with the knife. A police officer killed the man with a single shot. (nz/afp)