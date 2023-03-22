Francisco Allison de Freitas was killed after an exchange of fire with agents during an operation on the coast of Ceará

The PF (Federal Police) communicated, this Tuesday (21.Mar.2023), the death of Francisco Allison de Freitas, 29 years old, appointed as leader of the faction responsible for ordering a wave of attacks in the municipality of Mossoró (RN). The suspect was killed during an exchange of fire with agents during a police operation in Icapuí (CE).

The operation was carried out jointly by the civil, criminal and military police of the State of Ceará and the Public Security Task Force. Approximately 20 agents participated in the operation.

According to a note from the Civil Police of Rio Grande do Norte, Freitas, also known as “Nazi”, shot at the police, was shot and died in the hospital, after being rescued. During the operation, a firearm and ammunition was seized.

Last Wednesday (March 15), the civil police seized around 100 liters of gasoline and ammunition in an operation carried out at one of Freitas’ addresses in Mossoró.

Criminal attacks have been carried out in Rio Grande do Norte since last Tuesday (14.mar). Since the first attacks, 111 suspects have been arrested, including 3 teenagers, 11 fugitives from justice recaptured and 3 monitored by electronic anklets.

On Monday (20.Mar), the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinospoke about the situation in the state to journalists at the headquarters of the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense of Rio Grande do Norte.

