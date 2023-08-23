Police kill a bear that had attacked a boy in upstate New York

Westchester County police, a county located north of New York City, killed Tuesday a brown bear that he had attacked a child in the patio of his house, local media reported today.

Around 11 a.m., a resident of the town of Bedford heard screaming and saw a bear inside the patio of a house nearby who at that moment was attacking a boy of about 7 years who was playing in the garden.

Immediately, the minor’s parents went out to the patio, together with other neighbors, and chased away the animal, which had caused several injuries to the child, to the point that it the little one had to be hospitalized, although he is out of danger.

Alerted the local police, they went to the area and found the bear in the vicinity of the place, and when they saw that, instead of fleeing, the animal was approaching them, they shot him causing his deathaccording to the local chain CBS7.

Police have advised residents not to keep pet food on their patios, not even birdseed, foods that can attract bears, which are relatively abundant in this wooded area just half an hour from the Big Apple.

EFE

