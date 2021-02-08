POLICE have been forced to kick hundreds of people who failed to adhere to the coronavirus restrictions off a beach in Mallorca.

As reported by Balearic Chronicle, crowds of people were removed from Cala Mayor beach on Sunday afternoon.

It is alleged that the majority were not wearing a face mask or practicing social distancing as they sat down to listen to musicians play on the beach.

It is also claimed that many were drinking alcohol in groups.

Police were alerted by a local resident to the mass of people.

When the first Policia Local patrol arrived, approximately 100 people dispersed from the beach.

Reinforcements were swiftly called in and those caught were slapped with a € 100 fine.

At present, the island is under particularly strict COVID-19 restrictions due to a surge in infections in recent weeks.

In January, the Balearic government ordered that only ‘essential’ services to be made available to the public.

This meant that ‘non-essential’ services, including bars, restaurants, spas, gyms, clothes shops and shopping centers were closed.

Social gatherings between people who do not live together have also been banned.

President Francina Armengol admitted that the measures were ‘particularly tough’ but ‘absolutely necessary’.