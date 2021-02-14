The more your job exposes you to Covid-19, the more the chance of going down with it, which is the case in the Local Police in Motril.

The Mayor of Motril, Luisa García Chamorro, has called upon the Council to prioritize police officers, now that the campaign in residences for the elderly and the staff who work there has concluded.

“We have submitted a request before the Health Department proposing that the next sector of the population to receive vaccinations be the Local Police, fire personnel and workers from the cleaning department,” said the Mayor, explaining that these personnel are out mingling with the public every day, day in, day out.

The independent trade union for the Local Police of Granada (SIPLG) thanked the Mayor for her initiative.

Since the pandemic began, 16 officers have contracted the virus, with the majority of cases being in the last few months. In fact, since the second wave began, the number of officers withdrawn from duty to undergo quarantine because they have been in contact with infected colleagues has grown to 30

“The virus has affected over 20% of the police staff, which numbers 90 officers,” pointed out the local union representative, Mr. Daniel Ortega.

