The National Police homicide squad is in charge of the investigation into an incident on the Calle Foners in Palma on Saturday night.

There was a heated argument on the street between two men; this was apparently to do with a woman. A knife was produced, and there were gunshots. Witnesses say that there were four, but only two casings were found.

Indications are that the gun was fired into the air and not directly at one of the two involved in the argument. Officers know who fired the gun and are now trying to locate and detain him.

The two are from gypsy clans, but police say that the incident is unrelated to recent clashes between clans.