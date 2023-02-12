Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

Austria: Police are investigating after a fatal skiing accident in the “Mölltaler Gletscher” ski area. The emergency doctor for the crew of Christophorus 7 (archive photo) could only determine death. © Groder/imago

A 55-year-old man died while skiing in Austria. The emergency doctor could only determine his death. Now the police are investigating.

Klagenfurt – A death on a ski slope in Austria apparently raises questions. A 55-year-old Czech died on Sunday after falling while skiing on the Mölltal Glacier in Flattach. According to the Austrian police, they have started the investigation. The public prosecutor’s office in Klagenfurt ordered an autopsy.

Austria: Investigations after the death of a skier – third-party fault not excluded

The 55-year-old man from the Czech Republic went skiing with two friends on Sunday (February 12) on the Mölltal Glacier (Austria). At around 10 a.m., the 55-year-old fell on runway 1 at 2,900 meters and lay motionless. The piste service of the Gletscherbahnen arrived at the scene of the accident about 10 minutes later and began resuscitation measures, the Carinthian state police announced on Sunday evening. The resuscitation was taken over a little later by the crew of the emergency doctor helicopter “Christophorus 7”, but was unsuccessful. The emergency doctor determined the death of the vacationer.

Austrian police express suspicion after death on the ski slope

After extensive investigations by the Spittal/Drau Alpine Task Force and the Obervellach Police Inspectorate, it turned out “that immediately after the fall of the deceased, one of his friends, a 56-year-old Czech, also fell in the same place,” said the Police. “It cannot be ruled out that the two skiers collided.” The two skiers were only a few meters apart on the piste. The 56-year-old was unharmed.

Since third-party negligence cannot be ruled out, the Klagenfurt public prosecutor’s office ordered the autopsy of the body. The autopsy should therefore take place on Monday (February 13). It will be determined in the direction of negligent homicide. (ml)

In Austria, several people died in avalanche accidents at the beginning of February. Despite warnings, skiers have left the secured slopes.