Civil Police officers from the 3rd Police Station, in Cruzeiro Velho, a neighborhood close to Plano Piloto in Brasília, are interviewing the five cyclists who were run over on Estrada Parque Indústria e Abastecimento (via Epia), on the access lane Setor de Indústria e Abastecimento (SIA) ), section 14, around 10:30 pm this Friday (5)

All the victims are men, are in Base Hospital and were rescued in a state of consciousness. According to the Federal District Military Fire Department (CBMDF), a 25-year-old victim had suspected internal bleeding, had a bruise on his right eye, a dislocation on his right shoulder and abrasions on his chest; another victim of the same age suffered a cut to the head and had a suspected fracture in his arm, he was conscious and oriented.

The 30-year-old victim was rescued with “profuse bleeding”, according to firefighters, as well as an open fracture in his right leg and an open fracture in his left arm. The two other victims, one aged 22 and the other aged 50, had suspected fractures in their left leg.

A note from the CBMDF also informs that the person responsible for the accident is a 32-year-old man, initials ACA, who was driving a red Fiat Pálio. He did not require medical attention, was caught in the act and is in prison.

The accident site was inspected by the Civil Police Criminalistics Institute and the report should be ready within 30 days. Last year, 20 cyclists died as a result of accidents, according to records from the Federal District Traffic Department (Detran-DF).

For Ana Júlia Pinheiro, communications coordinator for the Brazilian NGO Rodas da Paz, accidents involving cyclists occur due to the abandonment of traffic safety policies, low supervision, impunity for those responsible, and increased speed on DF avenues. “Speed ​​is the most prevalent factor in traffic crime, which is the most determining factor in both lethality and severity of damage.”