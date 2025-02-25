The National Police investigates the aggression With a white weapon to a 24 -year -old girl on Tuesday afternoon in Sagunto (Valencia) and tries to locate “To the alleged or alleged authors” of it.

Police sources have indicated to Efe that the investigation is in the initial phase but the authors of the aggression and It does not seem to indicate that it is a case of sexist violence.

According to the sources, the event has occurred around 3:15 p.m. when the young woman has been attacked by a white weapon and, although she has first been assisted by an indicative of citizen security of the National Police, the ambulance has subsequently arrived and has transferred it to a hospital, although It seems that his state “is not in danger”.

The National Police Judicial Police Group in Sagunto has taken care of the investigation, according to the sources, which point to the one they were apparently Several people those that participated in the aggression.