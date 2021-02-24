Police investigate the activities of Wiseling, which sells investment services – Fiva considers its activities illegal and urges to avoid the company’s services

In the opinion of the Financial Supervisory Authority, the company illegally provides investment services with financial instruments without a license issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Helsinki the police are investigating the activities of Wiseling, which sells financial and investment services. The Financial Supervisory Authority (Fiva) said on Monday that it had received an exceptional number of contacts regarding the company’s operations.

Most of the contacts have focused on the services provided by the company, the reliability of operations and the license.

“In the view of the Financial Supervisory Authority, the company illegally provides investment services in financial instruments without a license issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority,” Fiva said in a press release.

The Financial Supervision Authority recommends avoiding the financial services provided by that company.

“If the customer has suffered financial losses related to the company’s operations, the Financial Supervisory Authority urges that the matter be referred to the local police,” Fiva informs.

On Wednesday, police said they were investigating the company’s operations. According to the police, the company has no contact with Finland, and the company is not presumed to have Finnish backgrounds, although this has been claimed on the company’s website.