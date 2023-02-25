This Friday, the 23rd, the Civil Police launched a police investigation to investigate the aggression suffered by the reporter Estadão, in Maresias, São Sebastião, during the coverage of the tragedy of the rains in the north coast of São Paulo this week. The investigation contains the names of three suspects: two businessmen (one in the technology sector and the other in auto parts) and the owner of a jewelry store in an upscale neighborhood of São Paulo.

The identification was made by the two victims – reporter Renata Cafardo and photographer Tiago Queiroz – based on dozens of reports from people who identified the perpetrators of the aggression, some of whom know the group personally. They looked for the report after the publication of the images. O Estadão it also compared photos taken on the day of the attack and images of the suspects that were available on social networks.

On the day of the violence, Tuesday, the 21st, a group of people – two women and four men – physically attacked the two professionals using profanity at the luxury condominium Villa de Anoman, in Maresias. One of them forced Queiroz to delete the photos and another pushed Renata into a flood – she was called a “communist and leftist” when she identified herself as a reporter for the Estadão.

According to the police investigation opened in the 2nd Police District of São Sebastião, the suspects and others possibly involved will be investigated for crimes of illegal embarrassment, injury and acts of fact (aggression).

On the day of the attacks, the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, determined that the episode be monitored by the newly created National Observatory of Violence against Journalists, which brings together the government, the judiciary and civil society.

“The observatory has been monitoring this recurrent and serious episode of aggression against press professionals since the beginning. We will spare no efforts to ensure that the investigation of this case takes place quickly and transparently and even if the perpetrators of the crimes are duly punished with the rigor of the law,” said the person in charge of the body and national secretary of Justice, Augusto Arruda Botelho.