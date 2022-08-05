At least one person is missing; customers rushed to leave the venue, watch video

US police investigate a shooting attack that took place this Thursday (4.Aug.2022) at the Mall Of Americathe largest mall in the USA.

The establishment, located in the city of Bloomington, was placed in a system of lockdown during the afternoon so that investigations could be carried out. The mall will remain closed overnight.

At the twitterBloomington Police said there were no casualties in the case and that the suspected shooter fled the mall on foot.

After the shooting, customers tried to leave the premises.

Watch (1min16s):

O mall of america hosts more than 400 events a year, such as concerts and fashion shows. Each year, 40 million people visit the mall, generating almost US$ 2 billion a year in the state’s economy.