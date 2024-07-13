Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 19:23

MC Livinho’s advisor, Adileon Eva dos Santos, died after being shot yesterday morning, the 12th, around 6 am, in a bar in Jardim Peri, north of São Paulo. The victim was 34 years old and was known as Kaka.

Military police officers responded to the incident and, at the indicated address, were informed that the victim and the perpetrator had had a brief argument at the bar. “At a certain point, the man fired a shot at the advisor and fled,” said the São Paulo Public Security Department.

The suspect, according to the department, is 33 years old, but his identity has not been revealed. A bicycle, 29 rounds of ammunition, notepads and seven slot machine memory cards were seized at the establishment.

The victim was taken to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the region, but did not survive.

The case was registered by the 72nd Police District as homicide, gambling and illegal possession of a permitted firearm (Vila Penteado). The Civil Police requested expert examinations.

On social media, MC Livinho lamented the loss. “God welcomes him with open arms,” wrote the funk singer in a post on Instagram.