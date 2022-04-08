THE Sao Paulo Civil Police investigates the theft of vehicles in a false parking lot during the concert of the American band Maroon 5, last Tuesday (5) at the Allianz Parque stadium.

At least seven vehicles were stolen from a parking lot created by the bandits on Rua Doutor Homem de Melo, in the neighborhood of Perdizes, 1 km from the concert venue.

Victims reported that they paid between R$50 to R$100 for a group of people who offered parking spaces and when they returned to the place after the show, they found neither the fake valets nor the vehicles.

In addition to the cars taken by the thieves, others were broken into, with belongings left inside being stolen, but the police did not report the number of vehicles involved in this fake parking scam.

On the land, there used to be a house demolished a few months ago and it was fenced and padlocked at the gate.

