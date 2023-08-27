Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2023 – 21:14

The Civil Police of São Paulo is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old man who was attacked at the Luz station (Line 1-Blue) of the Metro last Monday, the 21st, according to witnesses.

Passengers heard by the police claim that Jefferson Fernandes da Silva argued with another, unidentified passenger. Silva was punched in the face, fell to the ground and allegedly kicked in the head. The reason for the discussion was not informed. The victim was rescued at Santa Casa de Misericórdia by Metro agents and died last Wednesday, 23, as a result of the aggressions.

“Metrô security agents were called to attend to a person who had been attacked around 4:30 pm on 8/21, at the Luz station (Line 1-Blue). The victim was taken by the agents for care at the nearest Emergency Room”, says a note from the Metrô.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), the case is investigated by the Metropolitan Police Station (Delpom), which requested images from security cameras at the site.