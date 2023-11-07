Paul Kessler, a 69-year-old Jew, died of traumatic brain injury during a street protest in Los Angeles, United States, after an exchange of physical attacks between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protesters.

The case happened over the weekend, but the death was confirmed this Monday (6) by the police, who opened an investigation into the episode. Local authorities initially treat Paul’s death as a homicide.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in California issued a statement, saying witnesses told police the victim was “engaged in a physical confrontation with a pro-Palestinian protester at the time he fell backwards and hit his head.” in floor”.

According to the American broadcaster ABCsome police reports indicate that, before falling, Kessler was hit in the head with a megaphone wielded by an individual involved in the pro-Palestine event.

So far, no suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing to determine what led to the altercation and the number of people involved in the episode. Authorities reported that “the possibility of a hate crime has not been ruled out.”

Kessler was found by a police team with a head injury on Sunday (5) and taken to a local hospital, where he ended up dying due to the severity of his injuries.

The Jewish Federation of Los Angeles released a statement mourning the Jew’s death. “We are devastated to learn of the tragic death of an elderly Jewish man who was struck in the head in Westlake Village. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family.”

Local police said “the incident appears to be isolated and not part of a larger effort.”

In the last month, since the start of the war in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, several demonstrations have taken place in the USA, which has left the American government on alert for possible conflicts.

Dozens of intimidations against Jews were recorded across the country, including at universities and Jewish centers.