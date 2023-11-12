Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/11/2023 – 17:23

The São Paulo Civil Police are investigating a new rape attempt in the same region in the south of the capital where a woman was attacked by a suspect at the end of last month and saved from sexual abuse by a driver and passengers on a bus that was passing by. local. The case went viral this week with the release of a video of the moment of the attack and the rescue of the victim.

Security cameras in the region show the moment a woman was approached again on the night of November 3rd, in Sacomã.

The images show the moment when the suspect approaches the second victim and tries to take her to a car covered with a tarpaulin.

Despite the threats, she received help from another woman who was passing by. They tried to immobilize the individual until the police arrived, but he managed to escape.

A first attack in the region took place on the 23rd. The woman was walking down the street during the day and told the police that the man who approached her threatened to attack her if she reacted.

She was saved after passengers alerted the driver about the man’s suspicious behavior. He stopped the vehicle and the man fled leaving the woman after being approached.

In a note sent by the Public Security Secretariat of SP, there is confirmation of two cases that are being investigated by the 2nd Women’s Defense Police Station. “The police authority carries out investigations, interviews witnesses and uses a personal recognition tool to locate the perpetrator and clarify the facts.”