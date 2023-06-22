Home page politics

Split

Claudia Pechstein (r), speed skater, and her partner Matthias Große at a press conference. © Jörg Carstensen/dpa/Archive

Pechstein’s appearance in her police uniform at a CDU event had caused criticism. Now she reports a “shot-like crater” on her car – and suspects an attack.

Berlin – After their car was damaged, speed skater Claudia Pechstein and her partner reported it to the police. Between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning there was an attack on her car, Pechstein’s partner Matthias Große said on Wednesday evening to the German Press Agency (dpa). He has filed a complaint. The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported. Grosse said the driver’s side window was damaged by a “shot-like crater.”

The Berlin police confirmed that a complaint had been filed online via the authority’s Internet watch. It is being investigated on suspicion of property damage to a vehicle. A police spokesman did not provide any further information. He also did not provide any information about the person who filed the complaint, with reference to personal rights.

“I can imagine that it was an attack on me and that it was related to my appearance at the CDU convention last weekend,” Pechstein told the “Bild”. “It’s shocking and strange that something like this is happening.” Große emphasized that the couple was not intimidated by it. “We are not afraid of the argument,” he told the dpa.

Pechstein appeared in her federal police uniform at a CDU event last weekend. Among other things, she had called for the deportation of rejected asylum seekers and justified this with more security in everyday life. Subsequently, their populism was assumed. She was also criticized for wearing the uniform, which is why the Federal Police initiated a legal examination. She received backing from leading Union politicians. dpa