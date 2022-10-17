The police are conducting a major drug investigation at forty locations on Monday morning, especially in Brabant. Center of gravity is a caravan camp in Eindhoven. Agents are conducting this investigation together with the Fiod investigation department of the Tax and Customs Administration. Several people have been arrested.

According to a police spokeswoman, the most important police action is being held at a caravan camp at the end of the Heezerweg in Eindhoven. The camp is located in a wooded area, where few people come except for hikers. A large forest area around the Heezerweg has been closed by the police.

Research is also being conducted at two other caravan camps. That is why there is a lot of police on the Eindhoven Brestlaan and Castiliëlaan. Several arrests were made during the actions, but the police do not want to share how many arrests are involved.

Also research outside Brabant

Police started the action around 5 a.m. Most of the actions take place in Brabant, but a number of the research locations are located outside this province. What exactly the drug investigation entails and why the actions have been started has not yet been announced.

