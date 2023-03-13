Police | Intimate relationship violence kept the police busy over the weekend in South Karelia

At the turn of the week, the Southeastern Finland police had several alerts related to intimate partner violence.

Domestic violence employed Lappeenranta and Imatra police at the turn of the week. Southeastern Finland’s police announced on Sunday that it has a total of six domestic violence cases under investigation at the turn of the week.

In Imatra, on Friday, a partner pushed his spouse, who was sitting in a wheelchair, onto the roof so that he hurt his head. When interviewed by the police, the spouses’ stories differed from each other. The police are investigating the matter as an assault.

In Lappeenranta, on Friday evening, a couple got into an argument over the use of the phone, as a result of which the victim was punched twice in the hand. In the police’s preliminary interview, it appeared that the couple had similar behavior in the past, and the police are also investigating a previous case of assault. The police are investigating the incident as an assault.

On Friday in the afternoon, elsewhere in Lappeenranta, the spouses got into an argument, as a result of which one strangled the other by the neck and threatened to kill him. In the preliminary discussion of this matter as well, the victim said that something similar had happened before.

The person who strangled his spouse had also threatened a guest in the apartment with a bread knife during the same afternoon. The suspect who used violence was arrested. He is also suspected of making an illegal threat.

On Saturday afternoon In Lappeenranta, a third couple got into an argument for an unknown reason, as a result of which the partner squeezed his spouse’s hands and tried to knock him to the ground. The police are investigating the matter as a mild assault.

On Saturday evening in Lappeenranta, a couple had an argument in a private apartment, as a result of which one of the spouses had thrown the phone in the face of their partner. The police are investigating the incident as a mild assault.

Savitaipale’s family members got into an argument on Saturday evening, as a result of which the victim was hit in the face. The police are investigating the matter as a mild assault.