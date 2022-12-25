Monday, December 26, 2022
Police intervene to protect the ‘most beautiful’ footballer of the World Cup in Qatar

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 25, 2022
in Sports
Police intervene to protect the 'most beautiful' footballer of the World Cup in Qatar

Rodrigo DePaul.

Photo:

Screenshot, EFE

Rodrigo DePaul.

Rodrigo De Paul froze before the crowd of women. The policemen had to escort him.

To the Argentine soccer player Rodrigo DePaul, champion in the World Cup in Qatar, it seems that he is costing the title of having been chosen by the magazine ‘Faces’ as the “most beautiful” player in the World Cup in Qatar.

The 28-year-old footballer, who is the boyfriend of the singer Tini Stoessel, has been one of the most iconic symbols of the three-time Argentine championship. This, both because of his performance on the courts and because of his impact outside of them.

In fact, in the last few hours a video went viral in which the Argentine Police have to intervene so that De Paul can breathe easy.

Everything, because of a crowd of fans, they prostrated themselves at the entrance of a place where the soccer player was shopping.

‘The price of beauty’

The soccer player explained to the public why he loves Tini.

Photo:

Instagram @rodridepaul

As seen in the recording of the moment, in the middle of their purchases, De Paul had to stay inside a warehouse while the Police secured the place.

The agents, based at the entrance, prevented the entry of a group of fans who clamored for the player.

In fact, before the siege, De Paul himself came out and said: “We are going to keep calm, we appreciate all the love, but we need you to leave us a little bit so we can buy.”

“A photo”, shouted the followers.

“Please, I beg you,” De Paul cried.

“It is the price of beauty”, they comment on social networks.

SPORTS

More sports news

