The police intervened this afternoon in an action against Zwarte Piet in the council chamber of the municipality of Emmen. Officers took some of the activists out of the room. That can be seen on a livestream of Extinction Rebellion, which has claimed the action.

The demonstrators disrupted the council meeting around 3 p.m. and indicated that they did not want to leave before Emmen adjusts the appearance of the Pieten at the arrival of Sinterklaas. They had a red banner with them in white letters: ‘No Zwarte Piet! Not Emmen either!’ “With a sit-in during the council meeting, the activists confront local politics and demand that the municipality of Emmen, as one of the last in the Netherlands, renounce Zwarte Piet,” says a statement from the action group.

The action was by Extinction Rebellion, which shows solidarity with the anti-racism movement and thus supports the actions of Kick Out Zwarte Piet. Earlier, the mayor called on the activists to leave. When they didn't, the police were called. "This action was not announced," says a statement from the municipality. 'The mayor gave the group plenty of space to tell their story and asked if they would like to leave the council chamber afterwards, so that the council meeting could continue. The action group refused and remained seated. In order to be able to continue the council meeting, the municipality has asked the police to help remove the action group.'

Prior to the eviction, all councilors left the hall around 4.30 pm, as could be seen on a live stream. Shortly afterwards, the police arrived and informed the demonstrators that they had been arrested.

A spokesperson for the municipality says when asked that no subsidy is granted to ‘Sinterklaas committees or activities in which Zwarte Piet is involved’. “We are discussing the appearance of the Piets with the Sinterklaas committees. We give space to all opinions.”