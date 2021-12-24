Los Angeles police killed a 14-year-old girl in a dressing room in a clothing store during a shooting. The agents were shooting at a suspect who had previously assaulted a woman. The authorities have made it known. The suspect was also killed. The woman who had been attacked was taken to hospital with moderate to severe injuries. The shooting took place in a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood district, located in the San Fernando Valley.

Police explained that they responded to reports of a person being attacked with a weapon. LAPD captain Stacy Spell said officers opened fire when they saw the suspect assaulting another person. The suspect was hit by officers’ bullets and killed.

One of the bullets went through a wall of the dressing room and hit the 14-year-old girl. Authorities do not yet know the man’s motive or whether he knew the woman he initially attacked in the shop.